eBay launches Black Friday campaign

eBay announced every Friday will be "Black Friday" through December 13.

It said each Friday, shoppers will find Black Friday-worthy prices on popular holiday gifts.

Shoppers can check eBay every Friday at noon to get the deal of the day.

That includes actual Black Friday.

eBay has already unveiled some of the items that'll be sold each Friday including a Nintendo Switch Lite, but the prices won't be revealed until the day of each deal.

