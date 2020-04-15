A new study suggests cow's milk allergies are overdiagnosed in babies and children.
British researchers looked at 12-thousand infants in nine countries.
They found 14% of families believed their child had a milk allergy, but only 1% actually had one.
Experts say many of the guidelines used to diagnose a milk allergy, like excessive crying, spitting up, or loose stools -- are common in normal, healthy babies.
The study was led by researchers at Imperial College London and published in 'JAMA Pediatrics.'
