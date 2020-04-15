cow's milk allergies are overdiagnosed in babies and children

Authorities say a Pennsylvania homeowner who heard someone singing inside his home found a naked man drinking milk in his kitchen. (Source: (AP Photo/Michael Probst))
By  | 
Posted:

A new study suggests cow's milk allergies are overdiagnosed in babies and children.
British researchers looked at 12-thousand infants in nine countries.
They found 14% of families believed their child had a milk allergy, but only 1% actually had one.
Experts say many of the guidelines used to diagnose a milk allergy, like excessive crying, spitting up, or loose stools -- are common in normal, healthy babies.
The study was led by researchers at Imperial College London and published in 'JAMA Pediatrics.'
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus