American flag theft: Do you recognize this person?

Police are looking for a man who stole an American flag outside a home in Meridian Township.

Township police posted late Tuesday morning video on Facebook of a white male, likely a teenager, grabbing a flag off a porch.

Security camera footage taken from the home, posted on police's Facebook page, shows the man fleeing the area in a light-colored four-door pickup truck.

The theft occurred outside a residence near Park Lake Road and Burcham Drive. The Facebook post doesn't indicate when the incident occurred.

"We sincerely hope this was a tasteless prank and the property can be returned to the owner quickly," the Facebook post says.

If you recognize this person, call Officer Blaine Anderson at 517-853-4800 or email at anderson@meridian.mi.us.

