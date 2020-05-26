American flag theft: Do you recognize this person?

MERIDIAN TWP, MI (WILX) -- Police are looking for a man who stole an American flag outside a home in Meridian Township.
Township police posted late Tuesday morning video on Facebook of a white male, likely a teenager, grabbing a flag off a porch.
Security camera footage taken from the home, posted on police's Facebook page, shows the man fleeing the area in a light-colored four-door pickup truck.
The theft occurred outside a residence near Park Lake Road and Burcham Drive. The Facebook post doesn't indicate when the incident occurred.
"We sincerely hope this was a tasteless prank and the property can be returned to the owner quickly," the Facebook post says.
If you recognize this person, call Officer Blaine Anderson at 517-853-4800 or email at anderson@meridian.mi.us.
