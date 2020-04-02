Zoom business is booming because of coronavirus

There may be no company that people will associate with more when they look back at this time than Zoom.

The video-conferencing company went from 10 million daily users at the end of last year, to 200 million in March.

That lightning growth exposed some security and privacy issues.

CEO Eric Yuan addressed some of those issues, saying the company is enacting a 90-day freeze on new features so that it can deal with those problems.

Also on Thursday, the count of those who have lost jobs during the pandemic exploded in the U.S. and overseas.

