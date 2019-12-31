Zoo hosts contest to name baby rhino

Potter Park Zoo's baby rhino has captured the hearts of people across the country, and now the zoo is hosting a contest to help choose the baby's name.

People can vote for their favorite name by making a donation to Potter Park Zoo. Every $5 donated counts as one vote towards the chosen name. So if someone donated $10 to a name they liked it would count as two votes.

The contest ends Jan. 8 at midnight.

As a bonus, at the end of the contest three people that donated money will be selected randomly for exclusive rhino Artwork.

Names were collected from suggestions from people on social media and people who have contacted the zoo. Zookeepers narrowed it down to six potential names.

- Enzi , means “power” and “might” in Swahili – Click here to vote for Enzi

- Azizi , means “precious treasure” in Swahili – Click here to vote for Azizi

- Bash, means “forerunner” in Afrikaans – Click here to vote for Bash

- Reggie -- Click here to vote for Reggie

- Jaali, means “powerful” in Swahili – Click here to vote for Jaali

- Mosi, means “the first born” in Swahili – Click here to vote for Mosi

