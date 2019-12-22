Zoo features live reindeer camera online

The reindeer cam at Como Zoo in Minneapolis is sure to catch any reindeer games.

You can get a glimpse into their lives watching live online.

"Every year we get calls or emails from people all over the United States and literally all over the world asking if we're going to bring back the reindeer cam and 2019 is the time to do it," said Matt Reinartz with Como Park Zoo.

"They're resting up because they know they've got something special coming up, the big man in the suit might be coming by soon to get their help."

They weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and adapt to live in cold weather.

"If you look they have a really long schnauzer or nose and when they breathe cold air, it kind of bounces around that big chamber and kind of warms up before it goes down to their lungs so they don't freeze their lungs," said zookeeper Jill Erzar.

She says the myth about Rudolph's red nose isn't entirely made up.

"They do have a ton of capillary glands in their nose so if it's really cold you'll see these bright red noses and that's where that myth comes from."

The reindeer cam will be live through the beginning of the new year.

You can check it out by clicking the link to the right of this story.

