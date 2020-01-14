Zoo closed due to flooding

If you were planning on visiting the new baby rhino at Potter Park Zoo on Tuesday, you'll want to make other plans.

The zoo is closed to the public, they say as a precaution, due to flooding in the main parking lot.

Officials at the zoo say that all animals are safe.

Potter Park Zoo is home to almost 500 animals, including critically endangered black rhinos, Amur tigers, and endangered red pandas, massasauga rattlesnake and snow leopard.

For more information, visit www.potterparkzoo.org.

