Zombies take over Lansing

Zombie Warning!

Lock your doors and board up the windows.

Zombies are taking over the Lansing Center for the downtown Lansing zombie walk.

On Sunday, hundreds of zombies of all shapes and sizes took to the streets of Lansing.

But these zombies had a heart because each brought non-perishable food items that will all be donated to the greater lansing food bank.

"We've always had children ever since the first year, my son actually came the first year and he was about two and a half years old at the time. We get some of the most generous people in this city who come out every year and donate quiet a bit of their time, effort, and treasure to help ya know. people who have food insecurity issues," said Steven Ward, the Zombie Hoard Master.

The walking dead finished at the Capitol before returning to the How-to Halloween festival for a best zombie costume contest and zombie yoga!