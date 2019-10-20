Zombie Walk shuffles down the main streets of Lansing for a good cause

Lansing is celebrating a decade of the undead.

The 10th annual Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk took over the Capital City on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Participants gathered at 11:30 a.m. inside the Lansing Center and brought nonperishable food to donate in support of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Event organizers estimated Estimate 4 to 7 hundred pounds of food were donated, and about $200 to $1000 in donations.

About 350 "zombies" shuffled from the Lansing Center to the capitol for a photo.

"I think the two greatest things about it are the fact that it is a charity walk to benefit the Greater Lansing Food Bank and that it's a family-friendly event," Steven Ward said.

Ward has participated in the event every year since it began, and even brought his 2 year-old son the very first year the zombie walk was held.

