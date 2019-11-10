MSU basketball player Cassius Winston's brother dies after being hit by train

Rising basketball star and Albion student athlete Zachary Winston died Saturday night after he was hit by an oncoming train in Albion.

Zachary Winston is the brother of MSU basketball player Cassius Winston and Albion freshman Khy Winston.

Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp confirmed that Winston died at 8:30 Saturday night when he intentionally stepped onto the tracks in front of the oncoming Amtrak.

Kipp said that the investigation did show the incident was intentional after talking to the engineer conducting the Amtrak train and doing follow up interviews.

Kipp said the investigation is completed at this time and the Department of Public Safety is waiting for the medical examiner's report to determine toxicology.

The train, Wolverine Train 355, was delayed three and half hours. The Detroit Free Press reported that there were 65 passengers on board, and there were no reported injuries on the train.

Winston was a sophomore at Albion College and University of Detroit Jesuit High graduate.

Zachary was described as able to light up a room and a charismatic leader on campus.

On the Albion College Men's Basketball Team roster, Winston is quoted as saying he chose to attend Albion because "it felt like a second home ever since his first campus visit."

An updated statement addressed to the Albion College community from Albion College President Mauri Ditzler said "As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston.

Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men’s basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile.

Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus, He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed."

Ditzler said the college plans to offer grief counseling and will be sharing details later Sunday.

MSU basketball will play Binghamton Bearcats at the Breslin Center Sunday at 7 p.m. At this time it's unclear if Cassius Winston will be playing in the game.

Athletes and friends of Winston have tweeted their condolences.

MSU assistant basketball coach Dane Fife tweeted this morning.

Rest easy, Brother Z. That smile always lit the room/gym up. We will take care of your family. Appreciate all that you did! #ZachWinston — Dane Fife (@CoachDaneFife) November 10, 2019

MSU running back Elijah Collins and University of Detroit Jesuit High alumni tweeted.

I would give everything away to just see you smile one more time �� rest easy Z smoothie until I see you again�� #bestbuddy — Elijah Collins (@24foshow) November 10, 2019

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.