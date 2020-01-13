Youth police academy accepting applications

The Meridian Township Police are accepting applications for the 14th annual Youth Citizens' Academy Program.

During the seven week course students will learn about crime scene investigations, K-9 operations, traffic and alcohol enforcement, and even what to do in situations with weapons using the firearms training simulator.

The program starts February 12 through March 25. Students meet every Wednesday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Students from local high schools can apply online

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

