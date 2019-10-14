Youth group to hold equity and racial bias discussion in Jackson

The Amen for Youth Group is hosting a discussion on equity and racial bias in school policies.

It's after an 8-year-old girl was unable to take her school picture for having an "unnatural hair style."

The discussion is on Tuesday, October 15 from 6-8 p.m. and will focus on racial equity and bias in school policies.

One of the panelists taking part is Doug Scott, the father of the little girl.

"Instead of us backing down or backing out of a situation, lets take it head on and make something change and let's make something different and give these little girls an advantage that everyone else has," Scott said.

The discussion will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Jackson and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.