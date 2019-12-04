Your wish could be part of NYE Times Square celebration

With only a few weeks left, 2019 is coming to a close and a new year is on the horizon.

We all have wishes for the new year and your wish could be a part of this year's celebration in Times Square.

People can write down their wishes on confetti at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall, or submit a wish on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

The confetti will be released above Times Square when the ball drops at midnight.

The deadline to submit the wish is Dec. 28.

