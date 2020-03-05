Your cell phone might be dirtier than a public restroom!

Several studies have suggested phones are really dirty, a hand-held petri dish, dirtier than a public restroom.

Experts say you should clean your phones at least once a day.

Apple recommends using a lens cloth, like you'd use to clean your glasses.

Most phones now have at least some water resistance so a little soapy water, kept away from the ports, should be okay.

Apple and Samsung both advise against using disinfectant wipes or rubbing alcohol, because the cleaners can damage the fingerprint-resistant coatings.

But some experts say they've done it anyway, and had no problems.

