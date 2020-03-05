Your cell phone might be dirtier than a public restroom!

Updated: Thu 2:29 PM, Mar 05, 2020

Several studies have suggested phones are really dirty, a hand-held petri dish, dirtier than a public restroom.
Experts say you should clean your phones at least once a day.
Apple recommends using a lens cloth, like you'd use to clean your glasses.
Most phones now have at least some water resistance so a little soapy water, kept away from the ports, should be okay.
Apple and Samsung both advise against using disinfectant wipes or rubbing alcohol, because the cleaners can damage the fingerprint-resistant coatings.
But some experts say they've done it anyway, and had no problems.
