An increasing number of younger adults are being diagnosed with colon cancer.

That's according to the latest report from the American Cancer Society.

It shows the average age of diagnosis has dropped from 72 in the late 1980's to 66.

That means half of all new cases of colon cancer are now in people 66 and younger.

In fact, experts estimate there will be 49 new cases and 10 deaths per day in people under 50 this year.

Younger adults are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages of the disease.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

