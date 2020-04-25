Young COVID-19 victim honored

A Detroit community came together Friday to honor a little girl who died after contracting the coronavirus.

First responders lined up fro a vehicle procession in honor of Skylar Herbert.

The five-year-old developed a rare form of meningitis while fighting the virus. She died Sunday after spending two weeks on a ventilator.

Her mom, Lavondira Herbert, worked for the Detroit Police Department, while her father is a Detroit firefighter.

Her family says they want her death to serve as a reminder of how deadly the virus can be.

"Her death will not go in vain. Her leaving us will not go in vain. We never want any other family to experience what we've experienced, and she's so strong. She fought till the end. She's a fighter. So it doesn't matter, that's what we want people to know., it doesn't matter what you got going on. We just want you to fight until the end," said Raybrielle Thomas, Skylar's sister.

Skylar was the first child to die from COVID-19 in Michigan.

