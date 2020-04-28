Yard signs honoring Holt seniors go missing

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out a lot of creativity as people try to find ways to honor seniors missing out on some of their biggest moments, but at Holt High School signs meant to be tributes have disappeared.

"My senior soccer season, prom, senior camp out, maybe graduation if we don't have that," said Holt High School senior Libby Bleicher.

Instead of enjoying the final days of their high school career, seniors like Bleicher are trying to revel in what's left.

"It sucks not to hang out with friends when you're supposed to be making all these memories," Bleicher said.

The coronavirus pandemic took many moments away from the class of 2020, and in response, their parents had to get creative to celebrate them. Holt High School parents got together on Facebook and decided to purchase lawn signs with their student's faces on them and placed them in front of the school.

"At the end of the day it was our way of showing our kids that we love and support them and we're there for them and they do matter," said parent Mary Rutledge.

Monday morning they noticed around 30 of the 130 signs were missing.

"We're hoping that it's a prank and somebody can just bring the signs back," said parent Cindi Penski. "Kids did not find it funny. Kids were upset."

Now, they're asking for the community's help to spread the word and get the tributes back.

"If you have them just return them, otherwise we'll find a way to help out and replace them that are missing," said Penski.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Department is looking into the incident, making the following announcement on Facebook:

You can contact the Delhi Township Division of the Sheriff's Office if you have suspect information or know the location of the signs.

