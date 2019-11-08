Wreaths laid to honor local heroes

A wreath-laying ceremony took place on the Friday before Veterans Day in East Lansing.

In honor of the holiday, the City of East Lansing and the Lansing-based 1st Battalion, 24th Marines laid wreaths to honor all of the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The ceremony included wreaths being laid for U.S. Marine Corps Reserve 2nd Lt. Sherrod E. Skinner, Jr. who was an East Lansing war hero, and received the Medal of Honor posthumously for bravery exhibited during the Korean War, according to the media release.

You can visit the Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument on the main entry grounds of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road.

The memorial was dedicated on Veterans Day on November 11, 2013, and is a permanent memorial for Skinner, according to the City of East Lansing website.

The Veterans Monument was dedicated on November 6, 2017 to honor all veterans from the East Lansing community, according to the website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

