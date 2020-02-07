Worries about insurance costs

A new study from the University of Michigan has found many middle-aged adults are concerned about paying for their health insurance.

U of M researchers polled more than a thousand adults in their 50's and 60's.

More than a quarter of the adults surveyed said they are worried about being able to afford health insurance in the coming year. That number increased to nearly half when they looked ahead to retirement.

More than 18% avoided seeking care or had not filled a prescription due to cost.

