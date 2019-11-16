Worms found in Flint school poptart

A parent at a school in the Flint area is raising concerns about food sold at the school.

Mealworms were seen mixed with crumbs at the bottom of Poptart packaging.

A parent found the worms while having breakfast with their kindergartner, at the New Standard Academy in Flint. That parent shared the incident to social media.

Principal Corey Black said the school took immediate action, checking other food items and contacting the distributor.

"We immediately went into damage control and we took all the pop tarts and we didn't serve anymore," Black said.

Black said this was the first and only time bugs were reported in the packaging of the schools food, and hes not sure how they got there. He says the expiration on the packages says January of 2020, but despite it all, the students are his number one concern.

"Rest assure that I care about every child in my building, I do not play when it comes to my kids and so I am taking every precautionary measure, every safe guard we can put in place to make sure something like this does not happen again," Black said.

In a statement, Kellogg, the schools food distributor apologizes for what the student experienced, and says they are investigating exactly where and how this may have occurred.

