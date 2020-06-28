World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

The world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that COVID-19 "has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks.” And California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles.

He ordered them to close immediately and urged eight other counties to issue local health orders mandating the same.