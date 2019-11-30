World AIDS Day recognized by MDHHS

As part of World AIDS Day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recognizing the importance of public health workers and HIV networks in preventing and reducing HIV transmission in the state.

"Communities make the difference" is this year's theme for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

The observance will mark the 38th year of the first cases of HIV which garnered the world's attention.

As of July 1, 16,306 people were estimated to be living with HIV in Michigan. Of the reported 16,306 cases, more than half have a diagnosis of AIDS.

"Reaching people living with HIV who do not know their status and ensuring that they are linked to quality care and prevention services is essential to ensuring they can lead healthy and productive lives," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS said. "Our partners in public health and the HIV community are vital to testing, treatment and suppression of the HIV virus."

The highest rates of new HIV infections are occurring in Detroit and its surrounding counties.

