Working from home benefits

If you're one of the millions working from home and getting a little stir crazy there's some good news, you actually may be saving money.

Experts say working from home saves people money by cutting expenses such as commuting costs and going out to eat.

According to Flexjobs, an online job service that specializes in flexible jobs, remote workers typically save about $4-thousand dollars a year by working from home.

And some flexible work experts say it's likely that the temporary switch to remote work could speed up the adoption of the practice after the coronavirus crisis ends.

