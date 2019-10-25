Workers, businesses glad strike is over

Owners of Nita's Cocina Tacos say they have been supporting strikers by providing free hot food to union workers.

"Did our hearts good to help out in any way we can," said Dave Fedewa, a co-owner of the company.

"We have a lot of family that's in the UAW and we know about the struggle."

The food truck was parked in REO Town near the Grand River Assembly Plant hours after the deal was ratified.

"That will get the families back into their income and be able to go out and help out the community by purchasing goods from locals," Fedewa said.

More than 57 percent of autoworkers voted to approve the new four-year contract between the United Automobile Workers and General Motors.

"The fact that we don't have to pay 15 percent of our healthcare, I thought was a big thing," said union worker Theodore Gatson Jr.

"It allows people to save more money for their retirement and to do other things they enjoy doing in life."

The UAW says the agreement was approved by over 23,000 workers.

Roughly 17,000 members voted against it.

"The temporaries are going to be made permanent and the people that we consider tier two in the past, they are going to be brought up to the pay scale," said Gatson.

"In four years and everyone hit the pay scale, the top pay scale at the same time. That's good, they need it."

Some workers will be heading back to their post as soon as Friday night, while others will be clocking in sometime over the weekend or Monday morning.

"I was very excited to get back to work because I know that our union has our back and it's all gonna be good," said Patty Budd, a union worker.