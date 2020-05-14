Work from home could lead to suburban renewal

A rise in remote work could lead to a new suburban boom.
With offices empty because of the coronavirus, and more than half of employed americans (56%) having had the opportunity to work from home, a vast majority want to continue, at least occasionally.
A new survey from Zillow finds 75% of Americans working from home would prefer to continue, at least half the time.
Two-thirds of employees working from home due to covid-19 (66%) would be at least somewhat likely to consider moving if they had the flexibility to work from home as often as they want.
