Wood splitter anonymously donated to scout troop

An anonymous donor has given a local boy scout troop a new wood splitter after theirs was stolen.

Spring Arbor Troop 144 said the new splitter was dropped off Tuesday afternoon.

The scouts use it to split logs into firewood, which they sell in the winter as their main source of fundraising.

You can read more in our article, here.

If you have any information about the stolen wood splitter, contact the Spring Arbor Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

