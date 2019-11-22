Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo

Thousands of sparkling lights create a winter wonderland at Potter Park Zoo.

The decorative holiday light displays will be at the 25th annual Wonderland of Lights.

Wonderland of Lights is open Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 22 through Dec. 29, 2019.

However it will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving.

There will be cookies, crafts and animal encounters for people of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at admissions gate the day of the event or in advance at the admissions gate during regular zoo hours.

$7 adults

$5 for kids 3-12

Free for kids under 3 years old

