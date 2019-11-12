Women's hearts take a heavier toll in certain jobs

A new study reveals certain jobs may take a heavier toll on women's hearts than others.

Researchers from Drexel University looked at more than 65-thousand older women in 20 common occupations.

They found social workers, retail cashiers and nurses were the most likely to have poor cardiovascular health.

Real estate agents and administrative assistants had the fewest risk factors.

The study was led by researchers at Drexel University and presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.