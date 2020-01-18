Lansing joins hundreds of cities in the women's march rallies

Saturday's Women's March had a huge turnout, despite the weather.

Speakers like Governor Gretchen Whitmer, US Senators Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters, and more other speakers and guests, including Planned Parenthood.

According to a local organization, Blue Bagade, the event almost didn't happen.

"If we didn't be the organizers of this march it wouldn't be one and we couldn't let the state of Michigan's capital not have a march," Susan Anderson, Organizer of Women's March Lansing and Blue Bagade member.

Anderson says they had about two weeks to get everything prepared for the march and it was "intense, manic, fun and... exasperating", but she did it for a good cause.

Originally, Anderson says she expected about 3-thousand people to attend today's march, but she wasn't sure how Saturday's weather might affect the turnout.

Marchers proved that the weather couldn't keep them away.

"The weather wasn't going to stop us. There have been many women before us they have endured much worst. So, we figured we can stand out in the cold for a couple of hours," said Ava Trevino, Wayne State University College Student

Dotty Wilinski, a Lansing resident added, "Regardless of the weather, I'm going to come out and share my views because it's important that people get up and get out."

Marchers say it was important they attended for a variety of reasons that included standing up for women's rights, diversity in our society, as well as today's political climate.

"Especially as college students I think now is the time to stand up and make our voice heard," Jocee Schwass, Wayne State University College Student said.

Another marcher, Dotty Wilinski, spoke out directly to the things she would like to see change. "I formally stand against Donald Trump and his administration and the way they treat women, people of color, our environment, etc. so I believe it's very important to come out," Wilinski said.

Saturday's weather may have impacted by the march, but organizers say they're pleased with their ability to make the 2020 Women's March a reality.