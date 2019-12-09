Women who can exercise vigorously may live longer!

Scientists in Spain conducted treadmill fitness tests on nearly 5-thousand older women.

The most fit women were about four times less likely to die from heart disease within the next five years than the least fit.

They also had lower death rates from cancer, and other causes.

The study was led by researchers at University Hospital A Coruna (SPA) and presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.

