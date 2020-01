Two women are wanted in DeWitt Township for stealing multiple bottles of liquor along with other merchandise.

The two women entered a store in DeWitt around 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 and hid the items in their purses.

If you have any information on these two subjects, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.