Women explore skilled trade options at Build Event

Women were able to explore the world of construction and skilled trades Saturday at the Women Build Event in the Lansing Center.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership along with the Women in Skilled Trades and a number of local trade unions created hands-on activities and sessions where women could learn about career opportunities in the construction skilled trades.

Professional tradeswomen were there to answer questions about high-wage and in-demand construction jobs.

Lesia Williams-Swedberg is an advisory board member for Women in Skilled Trades.

"It really is a catalyst for us to be able to provide women in our community with an idea of what it would be like to be in the skilled trades and then introduces them to the different trades as they come to our program," Williams-Swedberg said.

Women interested in the skilled trades field are also encouraged to look at the apprenticeship readiness program.

