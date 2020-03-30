Women are almost twice as likely as men to suffer from migraine headaches.
The findings are based on national data from 2018.
It shows 20% of women reported a migraine in the past three months, compared to 10% of men.
And bad headaches were most common among people younger than 44.
The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control
Women at greater risk for migraines
