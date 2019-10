Meridian Township would like you to take a good look at the woman pictured above.

Her name is Consetta Gathers and she is 58 years old and about 5 foot 7 inches and weighs around 185 pounds.

She is wanted on a felony warrant.

If you know where she may be, you are asked to contact Meridian Township Police.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.