Woman wanted for questioning in retail fraud case

Police seek information about a woman they say is wanted for questioning in a recent retail fraud case.

The woman’s photo was posted Wednesday on the Meridian Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (517) 853-4800 and ask for Officer Velasquez. They should reference case number 19-5466, according to the Facebook post.

Details about the retail fraud case and the woman’s identity were unclear early Wednesday afternoon. Messages left for Velasquez weren’t immediately returned.

