Woman upset over dumped trash in Bath

Kara Gonzales says she was driving on Babcock Road in Bath when she saw a trash bag on the side of the road.

As she kept driving she saw more and more bags. Finally she got out to check what was inside on of them.

“Altogether there were seven or eight bags."

Gonzales says she's used to seeing trash on the road.

"Even last summer someone dumped all of their roofing shingles, someone dumped a toilet, and someone dumped a shelving cabinet."

Her neighbor Michael agrees it’s nothing new.

"It's always being dumped out here," Michael said.

But this dumping was different.

"The first bag I saw was a little open, and it had a Board of Water and Light bill," said Gonzales.

The culprit left bills and personal information in their trash.

"It even had a bank statement in there...they weren't careful about what they were doing," said Gonzales.

The bill belonged to someone with a Lansing address. And it begs the question: How did Lansing trash get to bath?

"That really irked me," said Gonzales. "They came all the way out to Bath to dump your trash? Or did they hire somebody?"

According to Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, just one bag of garbage could cost someone $1,500 in fines.

"They should get charged...at least $1,500 to $2,000 per bag...maybe they wouldn't be doing it again," said Gonzales.

Both Gonzales and her neighbors think littering needs to be more strictly enforced, because the trash isn't just an eyesore, it's a danger to the environment.

"There are so many more animals that go through here that could eat it and get hurt," her neighbor Jordan said.

Gonzales says that even if you can't afford to pay for trash collection, what they’re doing is not the answer.

"Ask a neighbor if they can go half on the bill. I mean I know people that burn their trash. Just don't come and litter anywhere...especially in the country."

News 10 reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office this morning, and they said if there's trash that has a name and address on it, they can investigate who dumped it on the side of the road.

