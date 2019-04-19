Advertisement

Woman to stand trial for Charlotte 17-year cold case, “Jack in the Box”

(WILX)
By Sarah Clinkscales
Published: Apr. 19, 2019 at 6:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case

A woman will stand trial for an unsolved, 17-year-old murder case.

A judge ruled that Dineane Ducharme, will stand trial for the 2002 killing of Roberto Caraballo, 35-year-old, in Eaton County.

Caraballo's burned remains were found on May 8, 2002, in Ottawa County.

The Charlotte resident's burned remains were found inside a metal footlocker that had been set on fire. He was not able to be identified until 2015, when a documentary by a Hope College professor led Caraballo's family members to closure.

The case was the subject of a documentary called 'Jack in the Box.' The film followed the story of a 17-year-cold case that haunted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Since then, three people have been charged with murder

The three suspects, Christopher McMillan,40, Beverly McCallum, 58, and Dineane Ducharme, 38, have been charged with homicide, conspiracy and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October.

He agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother Beverly McCallum, who was married to Caraballo at the time.

Officials are still looking for McCallum, who is living overseas, Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The motorcycle was reunited with the owner’ -- Lansing Police arrest suspect accused of stealing a motorcycle
Women’s rights march in East Lansing protests overturning of Roe
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation

Latest News

Michigan State University extends tailgating hours at Spartan Stadium
East Lansing considering proposal to become sanctuary city
Beverly McCallum arraigned in 'Jack in the Box' cold case.
Final suspect arraigned in Eaton County ‘Jack in the Box’ cold case
Donna Mitchell
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on felony warrant
WILX Weather Webcast 7/11/2022 PM