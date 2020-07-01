Woman taken into custody at Travelodge Tuesday night

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday night following reports the woman was intoxicated and had a gun, according to the Eaton County's Sheriff's Office.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said Delta Patrol deputies were called to the Travelodge located at 7326 west Saginaw around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Callers told the sheriff's office the woman appeared intoxicated and had fired shots along with pointing the gun at other people, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to take to the woman into custody without incident; she is currently housed at the Eaton County Jail.

The sheriff's office said the gun was recovered and the woman is being held on felony charges.

Deputies said the case will be forwarded to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office for issuance of formal charges.

Deputies said no one was injured or struck by any rounds in the situation.

