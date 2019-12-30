Woman survives 200-foot fall off California cliff with only minor injuries

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescued a woman who got attention by screaming for help after she fell 200 feet off a cliff.

Authorities say the woman, who is in her mid-30s, fell early Friday morning as she was walking along a foot path in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Around 8 a.m., people began calling to report a woman screaming at the bottom of the cliff near the shoreline.

It’s not clear how the woman fell or how much time passed before someone heard her cries for help.

Video of the rescue released by the sheriff’s department shows deputies flying to the shoreline in a helicopter. One officer rappels down to reach the woman and later uses a hoist to lift her.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

