Woman stabbed in Lansing Monday afternoon

Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon at a home on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lansing.

Lansing Police Sargeant Mandi Beasinger said a man stabbed her near a home in the area.

Sgt. Beasinger said the woman was taken to a local hospital and the suspect still remains at large.

Lincoln Avenue lies south of East Mount Hope Avenue, between South Cedar Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

