Woman allegedly sold medical excuse notes to students

Louisiana woman Belinda Fondren, who worked at a medical clinic, is accused of selling medical excuses for $20 to high school students so they could get out of class. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor's notes to high school students so they can get out of class.
News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.
Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn't treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.
Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.
It's unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.
