A woman was shot while inside a home in Lansing.

Police got the call around 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

They responded to 900 Long Boulevard where they found the 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information should call 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.