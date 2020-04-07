Woman shot on Lansing's west side

Tuesday morning, Lansing police responded to a shooting on the city's west side.

This was the scene as police responded to a shooting on the city's west side early Tuesday morning (April 7, 2020).

Police were called to the 1500 block of Williams St. just after 12:40 a.m.

Police tell News 10 investigators believe it actually started as a road rage dispute.

The 34-year-old woman that was shot is now in critical, but stable condition at a local hospital.

As of this posting, police are still looking for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting incident, you are asked to call the Lansing Police Department.

