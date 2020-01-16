Woman released decades after Michigan nursing home deaths

A woman who spent 30 years in prison for the deaths of residents at a Michigan nursing home has been released on parole.

Relatives of victims had sued to keep Catherine Wood locked up, but a judge in October said he wouldn't block the parole board's decision.

Five people were suffocated at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker, Michigan, in the late 1980s.

Wood cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy.

She had been housed at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to separate her from a co-defendant, Gwendolyn Graham. Graham is serving a life sentence.

