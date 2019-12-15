Woman receives surprise deposit for $37 million

Imagine going to check your bank account and seeing an unexpected deposit for $37 million!

It happened to a Texas woman.

A few days ago, Ruth Balloon was finishing up her shift at work when she decided to take a look at her bank account.

"I was like, 'wow, we have a lot of money!'" she said.

Her account somehow had an extra $37 million in it.

"I hoped someone really gifted us with something like that, like $37 million," said Balloon.

She says her first thought was to take a breath and then tell her husband about it.

He then called the bank to ask about the deposit that seemed too good to be true.

They were advised it was a clerical error.

The bank apologized and took back the money.

"I was a millionaire. I have a screen shot of it so I can say that now. It's quite a story," said Balloon.

She says there was no way she was going to keep the money knowing it wasn't hers.

While the millions may have only been around for a day and a half, it was certainly enough time for her to think about what to do with it.

"So first I was going to do 10 percent tithing. Then I was going to donate some money, and then I would have probably invested it in real estate," said Balloon.

Copyright 2019 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.