Woman pleads guilty to falsifying report

A woman from Charlotte has plead guilty to filing a false report against an Eaton County Sheriff's deputy she was dating.

Kellie Bartlett plead guilty to three felonies and two misdemeanors.

She filed a complaint last year with State Police saying the deputy had sexually assaulted her.

She also admitted to stalking a woman who is now married to the deputy.

She is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of next month.

