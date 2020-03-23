Woman hurt at party wins ruling in MI Supreme Court

A woman hurt at a holiday party has won a key ruling in Michigan's top court. The Michigan Supreme Court let an appeals court ruling stand, saying a jury should decide whether an Oakland County couple is liable for her injuries after she stepped into a dark room during a party in 2013.

Susan Blackwell was injured when she missed an eight-inch step at the home of Dean and Debra Franchi. The resulting case has made two trips to the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Markman disagreed with the majority, saying "common sense" should apply when a guest fails to turn on a light.

