Woman hoping MSU basketball player will be charged

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide if a Spartan men's basketball player will be charged with sexual assault.

A woman claims Brock Washington raped her at his on-campus apartment in January.

"I've been through this before."

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said Michigan State basketball player Brock Washington raped her early January 19.

She told detectives she blacked out and doesn't remember what happened, so she tried to piece together what happened the next day.

"Everything I saw was that I was completely out of it. I was basically when I was unconscious when I was laying in the room. I was not aware of my surroundings. There was no possible way I could give consent," the woman told News 10.

The police report said she woke up, not knowing how she got home and realized she didn't have underwear on and couldn't find them.

The underwear was later found at Washington's apartment while police executed a search warrant.

"I could've found out the next day and I didn't. I think that's what hurts me the most. Finding out from a detective I always felt so far behind," the woman said.

Washington initially denied the allegations during an interview with detectives, said he didn't leave the kitchen when he got to his apartment with the woman and her roommate.

The police report outlines Washington's story changed as detectives asked more questions.

Washington eventually told detectives he did have sexual encounters with the woman but stopped when he noticed the accuser wasn't alright.

Then, MSU police sent the case to the Ingham County prosecutor, who decided to not file charges.

"Her main thing was just dropping it. It seemed like it was so easy for her. The decision was done, it was made, that was that kind of thing. It was I was too intoxicated," the accuser said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office told News 10 "the case does not meet the burden of proof that we must present to a jury."

The woman said this is what happened the first time she was raped.

She's hoping the Attorney General's Office will move the case forward, so she can.

"It's just hard because at the same time I have to find my peace. And my healing and everything. As much as I want to help other people I realize I can't and I have to help myself first," she said.

The Attorney General's Office told News 10 Wednesday they aren't sure when it will be able to review the case to determine if Washington will be charged.

He is still currently on the basketball team at MSU, but he was suspended in mid-January.

Washington was charged with sexual assault in another case, back in 2017.

He ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges the following year.

