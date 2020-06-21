Woman hit by motorcycle at Lansing Black Lives Matter rally Friday night

Lansing Police Department confirmed a woman was hit by a motorcycle Friday night while at a Black Lives Matter rally in Lansing.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the crosswalk at Michigan Avenue and Capitol Avenue.

Witness Zack Whaley said the woman was hit on purpose.

Whaley said the motorcyclists involved in the incident had driven by the Capitol multiple times that day.

He said multiple people have been harassing demonstrators.

In an attempt to get a photo of the motorcyclists license plate the woman stepped out into the crosswalk.

Whaley said the motorcyclist shouted at the woman, sped up, and hit her.

Whaley said, "You could hear him just floor it basically. It just got a lot louder. Some of the other witnesses said that the front wheel on his bike actually lifted off the ground and then steered directly toward her and hit her."

Whaley was able to photograph the driver of the motorcycle that hit the woman.

In the photo is a man with a woman sitting on the back of the motorcycle.

There was a second motorcyclist riding behind the couple.

Whaley said the woman was flown about three feet in the air when she was hit.

Whaley said the motorcyclist was going about 30 to 35 miles per hour.

He said the woman was taken to the hospital to address her injuries.

It's unknown if she has a concussion, but she went to another Black Lives Matter rally Saturday covered in bandages.

"She had like bandages on both elbows. She was wearing a dress with an open back so she had a pretty big one on her lumbar or her lower back," said Whaley. "I don't know how she wouldn't have a concussion. She fell pretty much flat on her back and her head hit the concrete or the asphalt."

Whaley said several people were harassing demonstrators throughout the day.

He said, ""We had some people flipping us off. We had one person stopped and parked their car and got out of their car and yelling about all lives matter. I think somebody said we're all going to hell."

Demonstrators were painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Capitol Avenue in front of the Capitol building.

Two of the four lanes on Capitol Ave were closed off for the mural.

In order to prevent incidents like this happening again Whaley and other demonstrators are asking for more police presence at Black Lives Matter rallies.

Lansing Police said they are working to release more information about the incident.

We'll keep you updated.