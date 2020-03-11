Woman finds urn washed ashore on New Hampshire beach

NEW HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.(WMUR/CNN) - A New Hampshire woman is trying to return an urn to its family after she found it washed ashore on the beach.

Ellen Copello was looking for shells during her sunrise walk on the beach when she spotted a box in the sand. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

Ellen Copello was looking for shells during her sunrise walk on the beach when she spotted a box in the sand. Ellen said she knew it was an urn since it was similar to the box she used to bury her mother in.

“I looked closer and it said 'grandma,’ she said. “And I knew it was an urn, and I knew it was someone's grandma.”

Ellen immediately called the police and her husband, Joe Copello. The couple then took the box to a nearby state park’s office.

“It's like a mystery to me … I have no idea how it got here,” Joe said.

Police say they will try to help find who the urn belongs to, and so will Ellen. She’s posted her story on social media where it has garnered a lot of attention.

“People from all over New Hampshire now are looking at it,” Ellen said. “Someone’s grandma is out there, just sitting on the beach.”

Ellen and Joe hope they can bring closure to a family out there.

“Just so whoever’s grandmother she is, they know that she is there. And they can pick her up,” she said.

New Hampshire state police and the medical examiner’s office are now in possession of the urn.

